Sega Heroes and Crazy Taxi Idle Tycoon shutting down following Demiurge split from Sega

By , Editor

Sega is shutting down its Demiurge-developed mobile games Sega Heroes and Crazy Taxi Idle Tycoon (formerly Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire) following the developer's buyback.

Both games have had their IAP sales stopped as of April 16th, and both games will see their servers switched off on May 21st. While this means that Sega Heroes will be unplayable, Crazy Taxi Idle Tycoon should still be available to those who have it downloaded even after the servers have shuttered.

To make up for the closure, Sega is offering Sega Heroes players increased rewards until the game's server shutdown. This also includes adding planned content, such as a character from the Yakuza series which will complete an intended set.

All the best

"After five years of fruitful collaboration, SEGA and Demiurge have decided to take different paths," states both games' pages on the Sega website.

"We wish Demiurge all the best in their upcoming adventures. Working with such a talented team has been an amazing journey."

Demiurge was acquired by Sega back in February 2015, and developed three games for Sega, its third being the short-lived title Puzzle & Glory. Co-founder Albert Reed re-purchased the company earlier this week and claimed at the time that the studio would continue to support Sega Heroes.


