Playtika's Bingo Blitz is donating meals to Feeding America

Playtika's Bingo Blitz is donating up to one million real meals for people affected by COVID-19.

The meals will be provided to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak by charity Feeding America. These individuals include the elderly and children that no longer get school lunches.

The Israeli firm will donate 10 meals for every virtual meal prepared by Bingo Blitz players. The donations will run from April 22nd-25th.

Helping people

"It is a privilege to be partnering with Feeding America and to be supporting their crucial work," said Bingo Blitz general manager Dudu Dahan.

"For the first time ever, it is now possible for players to genuinely help people just by playing a game with their friends. We want to show that gaming is not just a way to relax, have fun and be connected with others; it can also be a powerful tool for building a better society."

Feeding America vice president of corporate partnerships Laura Biedron added: "During these challenging times it is important that everyone joins the fight against hunger. We appreciate Bingo Blitz and its players for supporting Feeding America as we work to serve communities across the US."

Last month, Playtika revealed it would be donating hot meals to local communities throughout Eastern Europe. On top of this, it also provided its staff with meals.