Playrix is giving its staff a $650 one-off payment to help alleviate coronavirus stress

By , Staff Writer

Gardenscapes developer Playrix will make a one-off payment to each employee to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Russian firm has 2,100 employees across various offices worldwide, all of which will be given a one-time payment of $650. Playrix wants to alleviate some of the stress its staff may be feeling.

"We hope this money will help relieve some of the stress everyone is now coping with and help us take better care of ourselves and our closest ones," said Playrix.

"A new life"

"We're all struggling to adapt to a new life under lockdown: schools have shifted to distance learning, most offline services are unavailable, and it’s getting harder for people to stay in isolation. On top of that, those dearest to us may need moral and financial support like never before," said Playrix.

"Helping our employees also means being there for our players. More than 100 million people all over the world play our games and are spending more time on them than before the lockdown. That's why our work is so important for them now."

Last month, the free-to-play developer acquired Armenian studio Plexonic. In December 2019, it acquired Elpix Entertainment, a Serbian games studio.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

