Bethesda donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Bethesda is set to donate $1 million to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

As announced on its website, the publisher is splitting the money three ways. It will give $500,000 to Direct Relief, an organisation that is providing protective equipment for frontline workers.

Next, $250k is going to UNICEF, who is working works with front line workers to protect families. Finally, $250,000 will go to the local communities surrounding Bethesda's offices, and they will be chosen by the publisher's independent studios and international offices.

"With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts," said Bethesda.

#BethesdaAtHome

As part of the #BethesdaAtHome campaign, staff members will live stream from home on Twitch. Viewers will be able to donate to the company's chosen charities.

"Whether it's playing games, watching streams, or however you're choosing to stay active during these challenging times, we encourage you to find ways to stay connected to others while we continue to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy," said Bethesda.

The American publisher isn't the only games company to have donated money to help fight the virus. Last month, League of Legends creator Riot Games donated $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Los Angeles.

On top of this, Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt Red donated $950,000 to help combat the disease in Poland.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.