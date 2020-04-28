Epic Games's $2 million Fortnite Champion Series Invitational announced for May 9th

Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational will take place next month.

As announced by The Fortnite Competitive Team, the competitive battle royale event will begin on May 9th and continue over the next three weekends, with a prize pool of $2 million. It is a solo competition.

Those who are being invited include the top 100 players from Chapter 2 Season 2 for mobile, PC and console. Furthermore, the top 100 players from Season X will also be invited, as will 100 players handpicked by Epic Games.

Epic money

For each region, an additional 100 players can earn an invite to the tournament through an open qualifier for champion ranked players that begins on May 2nd.

In July 2019, the American company concluded the first ever Fortnite World Cup. The competitive event had a prize pool of $30 million, the most of any esport. Earlier this month, Epic launched its battle royale on Google Play, although this was not a welcomed decision by the company.