Twitch streamers have created 89 per cent more sponsored content since the start of 2020

By , Staff Writer

Twitch creators have generated 89 per cent more sponsored content since the start of the year.

As reported by Gamesight, the amount of content consumed has risen 79 per cent since February. Engagement with sponsored content has increased by 23 per cent. The coronavirus outbreak is undoubtedly one of the main reasons for the jump.

The number of viewer minutes was two billion on the platform in February. This month, it has peaked at 3.67 billion.

Increased content consumption

"Games that have a track record of success – even older titles – have a fantastic opportunity here," said Online Performers Group CEO Omeed Dariani.

"Lots of these more casual players are not on high-end systems, so a game like Witcher 3 will run, whereas Borderlands 3 might struggle. Lots of people are revisiting games they haven't had time for. Long games like Fallout, as well as deep titles like Stellaris, are both great investments, dollar for dollar.

"Content consumption is way up across every medium, and the longer his pandemic lasts, the more important content discovery will become."

Last month, Twitch partnered up with Enthusiast Gaming to raise money to aid those affected by COVID-19.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

