Twitch hits 21m streamers with billions of hours watched in 2025

The platform added 9m new streamers globally, including 411,000 from the UK.

UK audiences favoured Just Chatting, GTA V, and Fortnite, generating 637 million hours watched.

Twitch logged billions of hours watched and more than 21 million active streamers worldwide in 2025.

That's according to the company's 2025 recap stats, which showed that the company had over a million active streamers in the UK.

The game streaming platform added 9m new streamers in 2025, including more than 411,000 from the UK. Athlete-tagged streams grew strongly, with use of the athlete tag rising nearly 40% year-on-year.

Moreover, UK viewers generated hundreds of millions of chat messages over the year.

UK viewing trends

Globally, the most-watched categories were GTA V, Just Chatting, and League of Legends, while UK viewers favoured Just Chatting, GTA V, and Fortnite, with 1.06m active streamers generating 637m hours watched.

Both emerging and established titles like Marvel Rivals, EA Sports FC 25, and World of Warcraft, all recorded strong growth in viewership and streaming activity in the UK.