GDC scraps physical presence in favour of all-digital event

By , Staff Writer

The organisers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) have revealed that the traditional physical event will now take place digitally.

After many of its leading sponsors and partners pulled out following health concerns about Covid-19, the organisers officially "postponed" the event in February. Following this, the company announced GDC Summer, which will now take place completely online.

The team behind GDC confirmed that they have been reviewing the situation and working out what is the best way to "serve the game development community".

Ordinarily located in San Francisco, the event has been hinted at to return in a physical presence sometime in the future - once the pandemic has ended.

"Inspired to adapt"

"As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we're inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection," reads a statement from the organisers.

"We believe in the power of gathering our community to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry and are committed to providing that opportunity in August. We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon."

GDC Summer is scheduled to take place between August 4th through 6th.

PocketGamer.biz is similarly hosting its own digital events with the second Pocket Connects Digital happening from Monday, June 8th to Friday. June 12th. You can find out more details here, including how to save with our Early Bird prices.


