Fighting games tournament Evo 2020 gets cancelled

The organisers of fighting games esports event Evo 2020 have cancelled the show.

Taking to Twitter, the tournament's official account said that due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event had been pulled. The organisers did say that they planned on doing an online event at some point during the summer, with more details to come in the near future.

Evo is also refunding arena tickets and hotel reservations automatically. The show was set to take place between July 31st and August 2nd.

"Due to COVID-19, we are sadly cancelling Evo 2020 at Mandalay Bay and refunding all purchased tickets," the organisers said.

"But to keep the Evo spirit alive, we're bringing the event online this summer. The health and well-being of our community is our highest priority. We hope everyone stays safe during this time."

Event cancellations

Evo 2020 is just the latest in a long line of games events that have bitten the dust. LA trade show E3 has been pulled for the year.

GDC was postponed from March until August. However, the event will now occur digitally instead of having a physical presence. Cologne trade fair Gamescom has also been cancelled. It was set to take place in August.

