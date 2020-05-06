Discover the Art of Publishing with the pros at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

There are just five weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live on Monday, June 8. It runs for a full week, until Friday, June 12. And as always, the team has been hard at work making sure we have a fantastic selection of content for you to consume. Foremost on the agenda is the Art Of Publishing, our deep dive into the world of games publishing.

The Art of Publishing

Publishing is a core part of the games industry - but it is not a simple matter. While games are flourishing, especially in the current global situation, it's up to developers and publishers to turn games concepts into businesses. Barriers for entry have never been lower when it comes to developing and sharing a game, yet competition in the market is fierce, and simply submitting a game to the app store doesn’t guarantee success.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 will highlight the art of publishing and its importance in the industry, by making extra available content ready for developers to learn from publishers, and for top publishers to learn from each other. Each speaker and panellist we’ve invited will share their expertise on how to work with publishers, what platforms to target, insights on other top games’ stories, how to get your game to market, and the overall world of game creation and game selling.

All this content is available across all our multitude of tracks, as well as a bonus round-table session solely focused on publishing. And to make it easier for you, we will be highlighting certain sessions on our event site and schedule so you can search for those publishing talks. Each session will be recorded, streamed live, and be made available on demand at a later time. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 contains the same amazing content as usual, with coverage on everything on mobile, PC, console and blockchain games, to esports, influencers and more.

Those talks will be delivered by some of the industry’s top experts in publishing, including:

Curve Digital , Stuart Dinsey, Chairman

, Stuart Dinsey, Chairman Paradox Interactive , Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer

, Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer Koch Media / Deep Silver , Pierre Vinson, Director of Digital Commerce

, Pierre Vinson, Director of Digital Commerce Gameloft , Alexandre de Rochefort, EVP - CFO

, Alexandre de Rochefort, EVP - CFO THQ Nordic , Daniel Candil, Art Director

, Daniel Candil, Art Director Square Enix , Estelle Boissier, Live Ops Manager

, Estelle Boissier, Live Ops Manager Tencent , Aras Senyuz, Senior Consultant

, Aras Senyuz, Senior Consultant SEGA, Bobby Wetheim, Head of Content

In the run-up to the event, we will be announcing more speakers in the publishing space, so think of this as a teaser for now…

Alongside the amazing content delivered by each Pocket Gamer Connects event, we are dedicated to connecting you with those essential contacts needed for your games or businesses. And at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we are running our online version of the Publisher SpeedMatch, enabling developers and publishers to network with one another in a series of curated speed-dating type style meetings. While a deal probably won’t be closed during those short meetings - unless you’re wildly fortunate - it’s a fantastic opportunity to make initial contact with a variety of individuals who can help get your game to market.

Publisher SpeedMatch and our virtual conference talks are only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. So with that being said…

Connect with publishers and learn from top industry experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 this June, where over 1,000 industry professionals will log onto their systems to network, connect and listen to our amazing content. Roughly 70% of those attendees will be involved in game creation (indies, developers, publisher), and they’ll come from all around the world.

