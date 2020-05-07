News

Fortnite draws in over 350 million players

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Epic Games has revealed that its blockbuster free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite has more than 350 million players.

As revealed on Twitter, the game has attracted 150 million players since November 2018, when the firm revealed that its hit boasted had 200 million players. Epic also revealed that its users have spent a total of 3.2 billion hours in-game, meaning that users have played the game for an average of nine hours each.

There had been some concerns that Fortnite wasn't performing that well anymore during 2019. Epic provided regular updates about how its game was doing during 2017 and 2018, but after the aforementioned 200 million figure, we didn't hear anything, which was sure to raise some eyebrows.

Data debate

At the start of 2020, research firm SuperData reported that Fortnite had made more than $1.8 billion during 2019 alone. In February, the company claimed that Fortnite spending had hit its lowest point since November 2017 in January 2020, with Epic criticising SuperData's methodology.

Epic has had to cancel its Fortnite World Cup 2020 due to the on-going COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The firm recently hired Nike veteran Adam Sussman as its new president.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

