Gamescom digital event confirmed for August 2020

Cologne video games trade fair Gamescom has announced that the show will take place digitally this year.

The firm revealed that the event will happen between August 27th and 30th. The Gamescom Now broadcast will be where companies can show off their games, news and world premieres, as well as events. Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live is also set to return on August 27th, following its debut in 2019.

This follows both Gamescom and Devcom being pulled after Germany placed a blanket ban on all major events until August 2020.

"All our energies"

"This year, all our energies for Gamescom 2020 is going into digital," said the MD of German video games trade body Game Felix Falk.

"In a short amount of time and working in close tandem with some of the world’s most important gaming companies on the Gamescom advisory board, we have been able to develop a powerful and focused concept for Gamescom 2020.

"We are anticipating surprising shows, numerous world premieres, announcements and special promotions that will set the entire games world all abuzz about Gamescom at the end of August."

Gamescom attracted over 373,000 visitors in 2019, so it will be interesting to see what numbers an all-digital event can produce.

Head on over to PCGamerInsider.biz for the full story.