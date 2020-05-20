CD Projekt is the second most valuable games company in Europe

Polish games firm CD Projekt is currently the second biggest most valuable games company in Europe.

At the time of writing, the firm is worth a cool zł37.37bn ($8.98bn) bringing it a close second to French giant Ubisoft €8.36bn ($9.1bn). According to VGC, CD Projekt was briefly worth more than the Assassin's Creed maker.

Since February, CD Projekt's worth has risen by a whopping 17.6 per cent, likely due to the excitement surrounding the eagerly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

Great releases

The company's revenue was potentionally helped by the release of Gwent on Android devices in March. The mobile title was first launched on iOS last year. CD Projekt's revenue rose by 44 per cent during 2019.

CD Projekt is one of many developers that has moved to working from home since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with the Polish studio insisting that this won't result in another delay for Cyberpunk 2077.

If that wasn't enough, the company has a new entry in The Witcher series in the works. This is in an early stage of development and follows CD Projekt coming to a new agreement with the author of the original Witcher books, Andrzej Sapkowski.

