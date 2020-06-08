News

PGC Digital: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp experiences its best month for downloads ever

By , Staff Writer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons experienced its best month for downloads in April 2020.

This milestone was confirmed via Omdia games industry analyst Louise Shorthouse during her talk at PGC Digital #2 on "The Games Business During and After the Covid-19 Crisis, stating that the social simulator passed five million installs for the month.

In fact, Pocket Camp achieved a staggering 7.1 million downloads for April (according to Sensor Tower) as the game continued its resurgence. This number was expected after we previously confirmed that Pocket Camp downloads have risen by nearly 800 per cent since the launch of New Horizons in March.

Pocket Camp's numbers did however half in May, falling to 3.5 million for the month and potentially showing that interest for the title has peaked. 

"Social media hype"

Aside from the release of New Horizons, Omdia stated that Pocket Camp's returning popularity was attributed to "social media hype" and a shortage of Nintendo Switch units being made available

Additionally, the relaxing nature of the game was cited as a proponent for players downloading the game as a counteractive measure to stress under lockdown

Outside of Animal Crossing, Omnia revealed that the board games on mobile made the biggest jump across all genres in April, representing a rise of 29 per cent. Hasbro's Monopoly and Ludo King from Gametion lead the line for installs.

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.

