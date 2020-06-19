Games Gathering Conference 2020 Odessa takes off on July 4th

The summer Games Gathering Conference in Odessa will be held for the second time on July 4th. During these difficult months, we all really missed human communication at live, not online events!

Preparations for the Games Gathering Conference 2020 Odessa is in full swing. They have been compiling an exciting lecture program, compiling a list of prizes for indie developers and preparing a lot of surprises for you. The Games Gathering team opens the beach season and promises you a hot summer.

Games Gathering Conference 2020 Odessa is the opportunity to combine business with pleasure. You can, not only have time to sunbathe and dance at beach parties on the Black Sea shore, but also spend time for the benefit of yourself and your business.

In connection with the current situation, they have made some changes in the usual conference program. Your health is a big priority for the team, so the event will be held with special precautions. Some of the notable measures include:

The limited number of conference visitors - 1 person per 10 sq.m.

Each visitor receives a set of masks

Hand sanitizers will be located in each conference room

Each visitor receives a set of gloves

The disinfecting frameworks at the entrance

At the entrance each visitor undergoes temperature screening

Rows of chairs in the lecture halls will be placed in accordance to the sanitary standards

Catering is sealed for each participant

Disinfection of all lecture halls and conference rooms

NOTE: Due to new security measures, Games Gathering are forced to limit the visitors number. They ask you to follow all precautions for the sake of your and others health.

Games Gathering also want to reassure everyone - in case of any unforeseen circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would interfere with the Games Gathering Odessa 2020 - the owners of all purchased tickets of their choice either receive a more expensive ticket of a similar status to Games Gathering Kiev 2020, or can return their money back.

