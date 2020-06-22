News

Sensor Tower acquires StayFree and ActionDash apps to bolster its data offering

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 22nd, 2020 acquisition Sensor Tower Not disclosed
Sensor Tower acquires StayFree and ActionDash apps to bolster its data offering
By , Editor

Mobile market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has acquired "phone usage reminder" app StayFree and "privacy-minded phone health" app ActionDash for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, the developers behind StayFree have also been picked up and will join Sensor Tower's product and engineering team.

The move will see Sensor Tower strengthen its data offering by using anonymised app usage data collected from StayFree and ActionDash for its platform. Users of both apps will be informed of the new owners via in-app messaging and be invited to share their data with Sensor Tower.

Even more data

"From the beginning, we were impressed with StayFree's secure and accurate mobile usage data, and ActionDash's privacy-focused commitment to mobile health," said Sensor Tower COO and co-founder Oliver Yeh.

"We're excited to bring these technologies into Sensor Tower, and to work on delivering even more safe, accurate data on mobile usage to our customers."

Back in May 2020, Sensor Tower raised $45 million in funding from a strategic partnership with Riverwood Capital. At the time, the firm said the money would be used for "innovating and redefining" its mobile marketing intelligence offerings.


