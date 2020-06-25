Ex-Wargaming UK head James Brooksby sets up new studio Absolutely Games

Development veteran James Brooksby (pictured) has opened a brand new studio in Guildford called Absolutely Games.
The outfit says it wants to work on titles with "no BS, no politics" – whatever that means – and is currently developing a premium strategy game. The studio has been backed by an initial round of funding led by Rebellion's Chris Kingsley OBE and Cedric Littardi from Anime Virtual.
Brooksby has been in the industry since 1995 and is more recently known for founding Born Ready and Edge Case Games. The latter was acquired by World of Tanks giant Wargaming in November 2018 with Brooksby holding a studio director role before leaving in July 2019.
Exciting opportunity
Absolutely Games was founded in October 2019, with Brooksby serving as the company's CEO. Right now, the studio employs seven members of stuff, including senior game designer Lee Brimmicombe-Wood, formerly of Supermassive Games and Guerrilla Cambridge, as well as programmer Joey Love.
"Being back running a new studio with a great and growing future ahead is extremely exciting," Brooksby said.
For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.
