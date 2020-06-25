News

The Defold Foundation adds Nintendo Switch support to Defold engine

The Defold Foundation has added support for Nintendo Switch for its development tool.

This is the first time that the Swedish company has offered support for a console. Traditionally, the formerly King-developed game engine was used for mobile and web platforms.

Developers that are approved to create games for Nintendo's hardware can access the software through the Nintendo Developer Portal.

"No brainer"

"When the decision was made to work on console support for Defold it was an absolute no-brainer to start with Nintendo Switch," said Defold Product Owner Björn Ritzl.

"Not only had our community asked for Nintendo Switch support for quite some time but the capabilities of Defold also seemed perfectly suited for the Nintendo Switch.

"It also turned out to be very easy to port to the platform, and it was a real pleasure to work with the Nintendo Switch SDK. We can't wait to play some great Defold games on Nintendo Switch."

Last month, the Defold engine became open-source, and the Defold Foundation was formed.


