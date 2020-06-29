News

It looks like Bethesda has cancelled Commander Keen on mobile

It looks like Bethesda has cancelled Commander Keen on mobile
By , Staff Writer

It would appear as though Bethesda has cancelled its upcoming Commander Keen mobile game.

Twitter user Nitomatta spotted the news and shared it on the social media site (below). The game has been removed from all social media and can no longer be found on ZeniMax's website.

Commander Keen was a popular franchise throughout the nineties with its first game being released in 1990 – Commander Keen in Invasion of the Vorticons. The most recent instalment came out in 2001 and was simply titled Commander Keen.

Not in command

The game was first announced at E3 2019. In our own coverage of the event, PocketGamer.biz embedded a recap video for the announcement which has since been made private.

The reason for this apparent cancellation is unknown, but it is worth bearing in mind that fans of the series were not thrilled at the concept of this new game. The cartoon inspired art style was particularly not well received.

No release date or target time for the game was given, though a soft launch was planned for summer 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Commander Keen IP returns on mobile this summer

News Apr 28th, 2020

Bethesda donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

News Mar 11th, 2020

Fallout Shelter Online potentially revealed for the West, pre-registrations open

News Dec 9th, 2019

Bethesda halts work on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

News Oct 25th, 2019

Bethesda acquires mobile developer Alpha Dog Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies