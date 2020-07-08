Ndemic is bringing the Rebel Inc. campaign to mobile

Ndemic Creations is set to bring the campaign mode for its political and military sim Rebel Inc. to mobile devices.
Announced via Twitter (below), the developer is seeking beta testers on both iOS and Android. Currently, Rebel Inc.'s campaign is only available for PC players.
The new mode will offer a fresh way to play the military simulation title as players will need to tackle large scale operations across a variety of regions. Each area poses different challenges with varying characteristics.
Campaign mode is coming to mobile and we are looking for beta testers! Would you like to be involved? Sign up here! https://t.co/fVcaZC2Uad pic.twitter.com/k6dvscB1V3— Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) July 7, 2020
Seeing success
While Ndemic hopes to continue to see success with Rebel Inc on mobile through the addition of a campaign. The company has seen worldwide success with Plague Inc, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the company added a new antivirus game mode. It also donated $250,000 to charity.
Last month, we caught up with studio founder and CEO James Vaughn to discuss how its real-time strategy simulator took over the world.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?