Sky: Children of the Light flies past 20 million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light has flown past 20 million downloads.

As announced via its website, the American firm's game smashed the milestone just before its first birthday, which it will celebrate with in-game events and new merchandise as requested by fans.

An overwhelming response

"Without a doubt, Sky has been one of the most exciting, challenging, rewarding and heartwarming chapters of thatgamecompany studio. We humbly launched Sky a year ago with the hope that it may emotionally evoke or touch people's heart," said Thatgamecompany co-founder and creative director Jenova Chen.

"I don't think we were ready for the players' response or that over 20 million fans would get to play it. Its world has truly become the community's haven to be themselves and to positively connect with others. We can't wait to grow this space with our fans over this next year."

On July 18th 2019, the social adventure game launched exclusively on the App Store, Within five days, Sky: Children of the light accumulated one million installs. The title made its Android debut on April 7th, 2020. Furthermore, Thatgamecompany will release Sky on Nintendo Switch later this year.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

