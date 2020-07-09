News

Animoca Brands hits record breaking revenue in the first four months of 2020

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games firm Animoca Brands has hit a new revenue record within the first four months of 2020.

Overall, the company earned A$10.5 million ($7.3 million) in unaudited revenue for the four months ending April 30th. Of that money, A$6.2 million ($4.3 million) was earned in quarter one, a 44 per cent increase year-on-year.

Not only did the company experience a record breaking quarter, it actually had its best month ever in April as it generated A$4.3 million ($3 million). The company has attributed its success to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as many people around the world have found themselves in lockdown, thus more money is being spent on games.

Moving forward

Earlier this month, Animoca Brands secured a $4.1 million investment. The money will be used for a potential initial public offering. Furthermore, in June, the company finalised the sale of its mobile games library to Australian firm iCandy.


