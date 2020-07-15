News

Harmonix, Konami, Supermassive sign up to bring exclusives to Stadia

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

A number of games studios have pledged to bring titles exclusively to Google's Stadia streaming platform.

In the latest Stadia Connect event, the search giant revealed that Konami's Super Bomberman R Online would be launching on its cloud service, while One Hand Clapping from Bad Dream Games would also be launching 'First on Stadia.'

Meanwhile, Harmonix, Uppercut Games and Supermassive have all committed to bringing exclusive titles to Google Stadia.

That's on top of Splash Damage, who is teaming up with Google for the creation of an 'Only on Stadia' title, Outcasters. You can find out a bit more about that title in our interview here.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

