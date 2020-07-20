Com2us partners with Skybound and Image Comics for Summoners War comic book

South Korean games publisher Com2uS has partnered with Skybound and Image Comics for a Summoners War comic book.
The new comic, dubbed Summoners War: Legacy, will be headed by Justin Jordan and Luca Claretti who will work as a writer and artists respectively. It will serve as a prequel to the mobile turn-based strategy game.
Summoners War has proven to be a popular mobile title which boasts 100 million downloads as of February 2019, five years after its launch. Moreover, by September 2018, the game had grossed $1.3 billion in revenue.
It's war
Those that pre-order now will be given a con-exclusive version of the first comic for $10. The issue is gold foiled and offers in-game rewards for 200 gems and three scrolls. Furthermore, this version will provide a preview into the bigger picture for the Summoners War: Legacy comic series.
"Summoners War is one of the world's top mobile games thanks to its rabid fanbase, roaring esports community and a rich in-game universe, so we're expanding the IP into new frontiers by partnering with Skybound Entertainment on our first official comic book series, Summoners War: Legacy," said Com2uS vice president of IP strategy department John Nam.
"Our friends at Skybound are a powerhouse of imagination and a perfect partner for helping Com2uS grow Summoners War in new directions."
Com2Us and Skybound partnered on a variety of entertainment projects back in November 2017, including the new comic.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?