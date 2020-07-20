Com2us partners with Skybound and Image Comics for Summoners War comic book

South Korean games publisher Com2uS has partnered with Skybound and Image Comics for a Summoners War comic book.

The new comic, dubbed Summoners War: Legacy, will be headed by Justin Jordan and Luca Claretti who will work as a writer and artists respectively. It will serve as a prequel to the mobile turn-based strategy game.

Summoners War has proven to be a popular mobile title which boasts 100 million downloads as of February 2019, five years after its launch. Moreover, by September 2018, the game had grossed $1.3 billion in revenue.

It's war

Those that pre-order now will be given a con-exclusive version of the first comic for $10. The issue is gold foiled and offers in-game rewards for 200 gems and three scrolls. Furthermore, this version will provide a preview into the bigger picture for the Summoners War: Legacy comic series.

"Summoners War is one of the world's top mobile games thanks to its rabid fanbase, roaring esports community and a rich in-game universe, so we're expanding the IP into new frontiers by partnering with Skybound Entertainment on our first official comic book series, Summoners War: Legacy," said Com2uS vice president of IP strategy department John Nam.

"Our friends at Skybound are a powerhouse of imagination and a perfect partner for helping Com2uS grow Summoners War in new directions."

Com2Us and Skybound partnered on a variety of entertainment projects back in November 2017, including the new comic.