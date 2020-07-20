News

Games development agency Amber is merging with studio KaraOkulta

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 20th, 2020 merger Amber Not disclosed
Games development agency Amber is merging with studio KaraOkulta
By , Staff Writer

Romanian games development agency firm Amber has merged with Guadalajara-based studio KaraOkulta.

The new merger came several months after Amber set up shop in Mexico with an office in Guadalajara. KaraOkulta first worked with the agency firm in 2019, when the pair collaborated on the casual title Toy Blitz.

"Amber was a great company to work with, and they've proven over the years that they have what it takes to put us on the international stage," said KaraOkulta founder Jorge Suarez.

"We're thrilled at this merger, which should open up a lot of opportunities for the local game development community and consolidate Guadalajara’s status as a game development hub."

On the lookout

"Amber is always looking for outstanding talent and the team at KaraOkulta impressed us when we worked together last year," said Amber CEO Mihai Pohont.

"The merger strengthens the product development capabilities of Amber Mexico and represents another step forward in our strategy to forge a vibrant game development ecosystem in Guadalajara. We're excited at the game development opportunities that await our combined studio organizations."

Earlier this year, Amber merged with independent studio Scorpius Games. The company chose to merge with the studio as part of its expansion into the games industry.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2020

Game development agency Amber and independent studio Scorpius Games are merging

Interview Jun 2nd, 2020

Remote Working: Amber head Mihai Sfrijan on balancing the positives and negatives of lockdown

Comment & Opinion Apr 24th, 2020

Towards a new future: How the games industry can make a change for the better

News Feb 11th, 2020

Game development agency Amber opens new studio in Mexico

News Dec 20th, 2019

Amber, Lockwood, Recontact, and Rogue confirmed as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards category sponsors

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies