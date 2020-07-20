Games development agency Amber is merging with studio KaraOkulta

Romanian games development agency firm Amber has merged with Guadalajara-based studio KaraOkulta.

The new merger came several months after Amber set up shop in Mexico with an office in Guadalajara. KaraOkulta first worked with the agency firm in 2019, when the pair collaborated on the casual title Toy Blitz.

"Amber was a great company to work with, and they've proven over the years that they have what it takes to put us on the international stage," said KaraOkulta founder Jorge Suarez.

"We're thrilled at this merger, which should open up a lot of opportunities for the local game development community and consolidate Guadalajara’s status as a game development hub."

On the lookout

"Amber is always looking for outstanding talent and the team at KaraOkulta impressed us when we worked together last year," said Amber CEO Mihai Pohont.

"The merger strengthens the product development capabilities of Amber Mexico and represents another step forward in our strategy to forge a vibrant game development ecosystem in Guadalajara. We're excited at the game development opportunities that await our combined studio organizations."

Earlier this year, Amber merged with independent studio Scorpius Games. The company chose to merge with the studio as part of its expansion into the games industry.