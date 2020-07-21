News

Gayming Magazine to host first ever Gayming Awards in February 2021

By , Staff Writer

Gayming Magazine is set to hold the inaugural Gayming Awards in 2021.

As the first ceremony of its kind, the 2021 Gayming Awards will celebrate advancements made by LGBTQ+ people in the games industry. UK trade body Ukie has backed the awards, as have Out Making Games and Games London.

In a yet to be determined venue in London, comedian Suzi Ruffell, known for Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, will host the show next February. Voting will commence in November and run through December - all games that have been released in 2020 will be eligible.

"LGBTQ+ people make immense contributions to the global video games industry and it’s my honour to be able to acknowledge and celebrate their success through the Gayming Awards," said Gayming Magazine editor Robin Gray.

"This event caps off a hugely successful period since the launch of Gayming Magazine last year and I’m so excited to share this moment with the world."

Nominations for certain categories are already open on the Gayming Magazine website.


