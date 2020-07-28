News

Miniclip co-founder Robert Small becomes a patron for Make-A-Wish UK

By , Staff Writer

Children and young people's charity Make-A-Wish UK has welcomed Miniclip co-founder Robert Small as he becomes a patron.

Small co-founded and built games firm Miniclip from the ground up in 2001 - having started as a website, the company moved into mobile games development and publishing. He served as the company's CEO for nearly 20 years. However, earlier this year, he stepped into the role of president.

"With two young children of my own, I wanted to support a charity that was really making a difference to the lives of kids all around the UK. Make-A-Wish has a mission and purpose that really fulfils that brief and I am thrilled to become a patron," said Small.

Make a wish

An important charity, Make-A-Wish gives hope to critically ill children across the country as it works to help make a child's wish come true. In turn, it provides the entire family memories to treasure and hold on to.

Make-A-Wish was one of several charities to receive support from games companies such as Miniclip and Kwalee during the coronavirus pandemic, as the firms agreed to donate a portion of their global advertising inventory.


