Fate/Grand Order's English version exceeds 11 million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Sony's English version of mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order has accumulated 11 million downloads.

As announced via its US website, the milestone will be celebrated with some in-game freebies and new in-game missions as thanks to all the players who downloaded the game.

It's a fantasy

Fate/Grand Order was first released in 2015 in Japan, having been developed by Delightworks and published by Aniplex, an arm of Sony Music. However, its North American release was not until two years later in June 2017.

In 2018, the mobile RPG picked up two movie adaptation deals and a spin-off anime series. Moreover, that same year, the game broke $2 billion in lifetime revenue. That number has since doubled as Fate/Grand Order exceeded $4 billion in January 2020.

Furthermore, for two years in a row, the fantasy RPG has been the most talked about game on Twitter.


Kayleigh Partleton
