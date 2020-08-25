Female Scrabble Go players have been recieving messages from "creepy men"

Numerous female Scrabble Go players have complained about "creepy men" sending them messages in-game.

As reported by the BBC, men contact various women after beginning a game with them, starting out in a friendly manner before moving on to ask for more private information such as where someone lives, or if they would like to continue the conversation on a different app.

One woman in the UK described the exchanges as a script, and when the men do not get what they want, they simply leave – "If you don't reply at all, most of them resign from the game." Furthermore, she went on to claim that English appears to be their second language.

It has been suggested that these messages in particular could be coming from "romance scammers", who trick people into sending them money after developing a fake relationship with their victim.

Blocked!

It is worth noting that this sort of behaviour is not limited to Scopely's mobile version of a classic board game. Many titles that feature chat have the same issue, which is why there is a block button, or better yet, you can make it so that only friends are able to message you. Furthermore, it is a problem that many face across social media as well, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"In Scrabble Go, players are able to access mute and block functions within the chat feature, as well as the 'mute public chat' privacy setting. When enabled, players will only receive chat notifications and messages from players they already know and are connected with as a Facebook friend, favourite, or via their synced contacts," said a Scopely spokeswoman.

The game was released back in March, and experienced the best launch ever for a mobile word game. Currently, the game boasts around 2.5 million players daily.