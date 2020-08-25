Pokemon Go had its second best month ever for revenue in July 2020

Niantic's Pokemon Go proved to be the top-grossing mobile title last month according to SuperData Research.

In July, the augmented reality title experienced its second best month in terms of revenue ever, having earned just 0.4 per cent less than what it generated in August 2016, back when the world had just been introduced to the hit game. Last month, it was revealed that the popular mobile title is closing in on $4 billion in lifetime revenue.

The main reason for Pokemon Go's sudden surge in revenue was its annual Pokemon Go Fest, which proved to be a huge success. On July 25th, during the event, Niantic generated $8.9 million in revenue, its best single day since July 29th 2016. The American firm donated $10 million that was made via the event to anti-racism charities in honour of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Top five

Tencent claimed spots two and four with Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, also known as Game for Peace, a localised version of PUBG Mobile. The battle royale broke $3 billion in lifetime revenue earlier this year.

Third place went to Garena Free Fire, and closing out the top five was Roblox, the latter of which cracked $1.5 million in lifetime revenue on mobile back in June.

Meanwhile, on Nintendo Switch, Paper Mario: The Origami King sold 555,000 digital copies in July, a performance that did not match up to Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Pokemon Sword and Shield when they launched.