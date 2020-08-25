Exient rebrands Sad Puppy and Donut under Exient Publishing

Exient has rebranded its Sad Puppy and Donut labels under a single entity dubbed Exient Publishing.

The new identity comes not long after the company unveiled a new corporate brand identity. Furthermore, to continue its support of development and publishing for self-funded games, Exient is looking to increase its headcount across both the UK and Malta. More specifically, the firm is looking for people in marketing, UA, and community management.

Exient last expanded its employee count in December, as it looked to take on more licensing deals.

A single brand

To continue its service of titles in the UK, Donut Publishing will remain a legal entity. However, from now on, all new projects will go through Exient Publishing.

"The success we've experienced with Lemmings Puzzle Adventure has given us the confidence to double down on our publishing activity, so bringing everything under a single Exient Publishing brand was the next logical step in our evolution," said Exient COO Nusrat Shah.

"We have a pipeline of self-funded projects for 2021 based on really exciting IPs, and we're keen to work with IP holders and brands interested in taking their properties to mobile platforms."

Last year, we caught up with Exient CEO David Hawkins to discuss what follows peak hypercasual.