Anzu teams up with Veritas Entertainment for real-life brands ads

Anzu.io has teamed up with gaming venue and physical esports specialist Veritas Entertainment have teamed up to bring real-life brands into games and esports ads.

Through the partnership, the companies will offer greater brand integration in esports broadcasts. Multiple labels have approached Veritas and Anzu as they seek ways to enhance their advertising campaigns. Moreover, as part of the collaboration, tournaments will be held later this year, although the game remains to be named.

"We're thrilled to work together with Anzu to push the limits of what brand integration looks like in esports. In collaboration with Itamar Benedy and his team, we will help companies that want to enter the esports space to position their products and messages in completely new ways that are more immersive than ever before," said Veritas Entertainment CMO and managing director Dorian Gorr.

"We've been following the progress of Anzu over the past year and are nothing but impressed by their vision, which fits perfectly to the LVL brand."

"Push the limits"

"Anzu is always looking to push the limits of what was considered possible--and this new partnership with LVL is the perfect example of just that! We're thrilled to collaborate with a true innovator that creates real-life, interactive video games and esports experiences for eager fans while still taking full advantage of the digital nature of the medium through their live streams and tournaments," said Anzu CEO and co-founder Itamar Benedy.

"We look forward to what will surely be the first step in a global phenomenon, starting right here in Berlin."

Earlier this year, Anzu teamed up with League-M to bring its in-game ads platform to European brands.