News

CD Projekt-owned studio Spokko soft-launches The Witcher: Monster Slayer

CD Projekt-owned studio Spokko soft-launches The Witcher: Monster Slayer
By , Staff Writer

CD Projekt subsidiary Spokko has soft-launched The Witcher: Monster Slayer in New Zealand.

The AR location-based title set in the dark fantasy world of The Witcher, will feature "foul creatures" that roam the vast lands of the Continent, leaving it down to monster hunters to track them down.

The game itself takes place long before the time of Geralt of Rivia - the main protagonist of The Witcher - who was made a household name via CD Projekt Red's game trilogy on console and PC, as well as a Netflix adaption starring Henry Cavill.

The RPG-inspired combat will see players fight life-size monsters in first-person while traversing familiar locations from the series, now infested with dangerous beasts. Alongside this, users can train their character, brew potions and oils, craft bombs, and prepare their equipment for the battles ahead.

"Early development"

"Gather round Witchers, we just launched the early development version of our game in New Zealand for you to test," reads the announcement.

"So grab your swords and download it from the App Store."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer can be downloaded on iOS devices in New Zealand and is expected to roll out to other territories before launch sometime in 2020, though no official release date has been given at this time.

PocketGamer.biz reached out to CD Projekt for comment regarding the soft launch, however the company declined to comment.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that CD Projekt is currently the second most valuable games company in Europe, largely down to its work with The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

Head over to our soft launch page to find the top 55 games currently in soft launch, including Crash Bandicoot On the Run, Disney Wonderful Worlds, Angry Birds Legends, and more.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Aug 26th, 2020

New AR title The Witcher: Monster Slayer hunting its way onto mobile devices

News Jul 7th, 2020

Niantic soft launches next AR title Catan: World Explorers

News May 20th, 2020

CD Projekt is the second most valuable games company in Europe

News Mar 31st, 2020

CD Projekt Red makes $950,000 donation to help combat the coronavirus in Poland

News Mar 24th, 2020

Gwent conjures on to Android devices

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies