CD Projekt-owned studio Spokko soft-launches The Witcher: Monster Slayer

CD Projekt subsidiary Spokko has soft-launched The Witcher: Monster Slayer in New Zealand.

The AR location-based title set in the dark fantasy world of The Witcher, will feature "foul creatures" that roam the vast lands of the Continent, leaving it down to monster hunters to track them down.

The game itself takes place long before the time of Geralt of Rivia - the main protagonist of The Witcher - who was made a household name via CD Projekt Red's game trilogy on console and PC, as well as a Netflix adaption starring Henry Cavill.

The RPG-inspired combat will see players fight life-size monsters in first-person while traversing familiar locations from the series, now infested with dangerous beasts. Alongside this, users can train their character, brew potions and oils, craft bombs, and prepare their equipment for the battles ahead.

"Early development"

"Gather round Witchers, we just launched the early development version of our game in New Zealand for you to test," reads the announcement.

"So grab your swords and download it from the App Store."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer can be downloaded on iOS devices in New Zealand and is expected to roll out to other territories before launch sometime in 2020, though no official release date has been given at this time.

PocketGamer.biz reached out to CD Projekt for comment regarding the soft launch, however the company declined to comment.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that CD Projekt is currently the second most valuable games company in Europe, largely down to its work with The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

