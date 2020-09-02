News

Skillz is going public with a new initial public offering

Skillz is going public with a new initial public offering
By , Staff Writer

Competitive mobile games firm Skillz will go public as it is set to make a quick initial public offering.

As reported by GamesBeat, the company will raise around $849 million through investors with a valuation of $3.5 billion. Skillz will become a public firm later this year via the New York stock exchange.

"Everyone wants to compete, right? And that was the premise of the company, the one simple belief. We're building out the competition layer of the internet. Everyone everywhere wants to unleash their inner champion in competition. We're really excited about this next milestone," said Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise.

"We're right on track to achieve our goals going public. So it feels really good to have that long-range plan and to get there."

A growing industry

Skillz was founded in 2012 and has gone from strength to strength as more and more people began to realise the potential of mobile esports. The American company itself takes iOS and Android games, and turns them into a competition, allowing users to compete against friends and other players for cash prizes.

Moreover, the company has proven to be charitable, having partnered with a variety of organisations to raise money for worthy causes, including Comic Relief US, NAACP and the American Red Cross.

"We're a democratising factor of the mobile gaming industry, where small independent developers can build real businesses alongside the giants," said Paradise.

"Most of the businesses on the platform have really grown with us. One started as a husband-and-wife business, and now they have a 20-person company and double-digit millions in revenue. We were the first company to believe in mobile esports. We run the infrastructure for the developers, and they focus on what they do best, which is to make great games."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 16th, 2020

Skillz teams up with Comic Relief US for fundraising tournaments

News Jun 19th, 2020

Skillz is hosting tournaments to raise money for the NAACP

News Mar 31st, 2020

Updated: Skillz raises $40,000 from charity tournaments to help the American Red Cross

News Mar 11th, 2020

Skillz reveals its top-earning mobile esports players of the decade

Interview Jan 1st, 2020

Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise on why 2020 will be faster, better and more accessible

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies