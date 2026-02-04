Skillz acquires Beamable's backend tech

Beamable leadership will continue working on the platform post-acquisition.

Skill-based competition platform Skillz has acquired the technology behind backend and live ops service Beamable for an undisclosed fee.

Skillz said the purchase of certain assets - which includes backend services, microservices architecture and live ops tooling - would help expand the offering of its own platform to help teams build, operate and monetise their games.

Following the acquisition, Beamable said the same team that built and supports the platform will continue to lead its development. The move, it said, would give it additional resources and long-term stability to continue its work.

Existing Beamable leadership CEO Jon Radoff, COO Trapper Markelz and CTO Ali El Rhermoul will remain to continue development of the platform.

"AI-native tooling"

“Skillz has always been focused on empowering developers to build successful, competitive games at scale,” said Skillz CEO and founder Andrew Paradise.

“With Beamable’s technology, we’re extending that mission by bringing modern backend services, meta-game systems, live ops capabilities and AI-native tooling into the Skillz platform.

“This acquisition gives developers more flexibility, more control and more ways to engage players while leveraging the trusted competition, payments and integrity systems already built into Skillz.”

Beamable CEO Jon Radoff commented: “Beamable was built to help game developers focus on creativity instead of infrastructure.

“By joining Skillz, we’re combining modern backend and live ops technology with the strongest competition and monetisation rails in the industry.

“This creates a single platform where developers can build richer games, operate them efficiently and monetise more effectively - at a scale that’s difficult to achieve with standalone services.”