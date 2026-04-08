PocketGamer.biz Podcast: Skillz, Beamable and the live ops shift

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Recorded live on-site at GDC, PocketGamer.biz Podcast hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Craig Chapple sit down with Skillz head of new content Robert Burnett and Beamable CPO Jon Radoff to unpack the recent acquisition of the latter company.

Skillz is expanding out from its competitive gaming focus and wants to expand its own offerings to help teams build, operate and monetise their games.

Radoff said the goal is to build “a business operating system for a game studio” so developers can focus on gameplay instead of racking up debt.

“If you’re spending any of your effort building the tech instead of the fun, you’re accumulating debt that doesn’t do you any good," he stated.

As well as discussing the acquisition and the companies' plans for the future, we also discussed the recent reveal of the Pro SDK at GDC, a Unity-native development framework to design and manage competitive gameplay experiences.

Elsewhere, we cover:

• Puzzle Blockz, the first live proof point for the combined platform.

• What this shift means for smaller teams that want to move faster without building every part of the stack themselves.

• How advertising, IAP and competition can start to work together instead of sitting in separate silos.

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