PocketGamer.biz Podcast: Data doesn't solve problems - decisions do

GameAnalytics head of BD and customer success Falko Boecker unpacks where studios get stuck and what changes between pre-launch and live ops.

Boecker covered developments in AI and how it impacts your data insights.

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In this episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast, hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow sit down with GameAnalytics head of BD and customer success Falko Boecker to discuss the world of data and how to find the right insights.

Boecker brings a rare perspective, having worked across journalism, publishing and business development before moving into analytics.

In this conversation, we unpack:

Why “data maturity” is not the same as “data sophistication”.

Where studios get stuck when trying to think full funnel.

Why infrastructure matters less than mindset.

How segmentation moves teams beyond surface-level metrics.

What actually changes between pre-launch and live ops.

Why Roblox and fast-moving ecosystems are redefining how teams react to player behaviour.

How AI is beginning to shift analytics from reactive dashboards to proactive insight.

Why data does not replace creativity - it sharpens it.

As Boecker explains, analytics should not be a black box owned by specialists. It should be accessible across design, product and marketing so teams can align around shared goals instead of siloed assumptions.

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