Potato Play secures $1.75 million in seed funding for Asian hybrid-casual games

By

Mobile games publisher Potato Play has raised $1.75 million in a seed funding round, with plans to use the money to publish Asian hybrid-casual games worldwide.

Tech capital venture firm Beenext led the investment. Meanwhile, further participation came from Atlas Ventures while Play Ventures will build upon its $500,000 pre-seed investment from January.

"We were very impressed with the team and their data-driven approach to identifying high-potential games. We expect to see a lot of game-changing innovation from Asian game developers, and Potato Play is in the exact right spot to identify and help scale the most high potential innovators," said Beenext partner Hero Choudhary.

To the future

"The hypercasual trend has peaked. Hybrid-casual games that combine the simple mechanics of hypercasuals with the deeper monetization and long-term retention of hardcore games are the next big wave", said Potato Play CEO Vincent Low.

"Asian game developers, with decades of experience in hardcore games, and the ability to execute and iterate quickly on trends, are an ideal fit to innovate in the hybrid-casual space. We use proven metrics and markers to identify these high potential games early-on and offer win-win deals to developers to publish and scale them. With this seed round, we will be limitless in what we can achieve for developers."


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

