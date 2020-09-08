Nintendo files patent for a new Joy-Con design

Nintendo appears to be gearing up to release a new standalone Switch Joy-Con.

As shown in a new patent – via VGC – which was filed in 2018 and internationally registered in April 2020, there is a standalone Joy-Con design. Currently, the joy-con gamepads have connectors that allow them to be connected to the Nintendo Switch console. However, the new variation appears to have removed them.

The new design would be a welcomed accessory to Switch lite owners, which has its controls built into the console and requires Joy-Cons to play multiplayer titles. The latest hardware variation was released last year.

You're an All-Star

Last week, Nintendo held its Mario 35th Anniversary Direct, during which it revealed Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a trio of three remastered games – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. The latter of which will require detachable controllers for users to play multiplayer.