Nifty Games soft-launches NFL Clash in UK and Germany

Mobile sports game developer Nifty Games has soft-launched its real-time multiplayer American football title NFL Clash.

The game was quietly soft-launched in Mexico and Brazil on August 14th 2020, but has now expanded its soft-launch into the UK, Australia, and Germany. Further countries are expected to be added later this year.

NFL Clash sees players facing off in real-time multiplayer matches designed for quick, easy play. It utilises official teams from the NFL thanks to a licensing agreement from it and the NFLPA, allowing players to collect football stars and build their team from those players.

No rush

Nifty Games closed a $12 million series A funding round in April 2020, with the NFLPA investing in the developer, alongside player associations for the MLB and MLS.

The studio has been expanding rapidly, hiring ex-Scopely executive producer William Schmitt as its general manager and opening a new studio in Chicago.


