Quantum Siege dev Armada Interactive files for bankruptcy

By , Contributing Editor

Finnish mobile game startup Armada Interactive has filed for bankruptcy.

Formed in 2016, Armada was backed with total funding worth $10 million.

It raised $3 million in 2016 with Initial Capital and Index Ventures leading the round and $7 million in 2017, which was led by Korea Investment Partners and Creandum.

Hard to go hardcore

Armada’s mission was to “redefine core mobile gaming” around synchronous PvP mechanics but debut game Quantum Siege experienced a troubled soft launch and was canned in 2018.

Since then, the company has been working on competitive match-3 experiences.


