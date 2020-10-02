Gameloft increases downloads by seven-fold on Huawei's AppGallery store

Gameloft has seen its mobile downloads increase seven-fold within its first three months of being a part of Huawei's AppGallery.

Huawei has put this impressive growth down to not only the reach of the store, but also the wealth of capabilities provided by its Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) Core that allows developers to add to their games in a number of impressive ways.

For example, Gameloft's Asphalt 9: Legends: Legends makes use of HMS Core's IAP Kit, Account Kit, OneHop Engine, and Cast Engine. The Cast Engine in particular has added an intriguing new dimension to the mobile version of Asphalt 9: Legends, as it allows the game to be cast to a TV screen directly from the phone.

Dual screen harmony

In Asphalt 9: Legends's case, it allows players to use their phone as a second screen to both act as a map of the racecourse and control their car. Given Asphalt 9: Legends's focus on high-quality graphics, this change of screen is a particularly strong bonus for the game.

Asphalt 9: Legends is no stranger to TV screens, having secured over four million downloads on Nintendo's Switch, but the Cast Engine functionality allows players to experience the game in all its glory without the need for an extra console to play it on.

Aside from the extra functionalities, Huawei's AppGallery also provides marketing support, brand resources, and promotional opportunities to help its developers reach an impressive 490 million monthly active users across 170 countries and regions.

This has no doubt helped Gameloft boost its downloads on AppGallery seven-fold in just three months. The added downloads will also prove hugely beneficial to Gameloft, which receives an 85 per cent share of revenues per the standard AppGallery revenue split.

Perfect World Games meanwhile also implemented the Cast Engine in its game Chronicle of Infinity to fragment cutscenes between a TV and smartphone and create an even more impressive experience for players. Perfect World was also the first developer to make use of Huawei's Mate X foldable phone to add a whole new dimension to its game ReEvolve.

A wider wager

Another game that benefits from Huawei's hardware and software technology is Pascal's Wager from TipsWork, which also utlises the device's foldable screen technology for a 160 per cent wider viewing range for players. Described as an "IMAX-level experience", the large-screen version of the hugely popular action-RPG will be launched globally on AppGallery in before the end of Q3 2020.

The Huawei AR engine also helps to bring Pascal’s Wager to life, with incredibly fast imaging at a speed of 0.5 seconds and SLAM 2.0 technology that makes objects and images within the game ultra-realistic. This immersive experience is also enhanced for users by extreme light and shadow effects.

Tool developers are also taking interest in AppGallery. Cocos has implemented Huawei's Computer Graphics Kit in its platform to help developers create even more impressive mobile games, all while simplifying game creation by helping studios make a game on just one code base while pushing it out to multiple mobile platforms.

With AppGallery continuing to grow rapidly around the world, and developers like Gameloft seeing impressive growth in the form of hugely increased downloads in just three months, it appears that developers should be taking a closer look at Huawei's offering when launching their next mobile game. More information about AppGallery and what it can do to help grow your games can be found on its website.