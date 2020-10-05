Nintendo insists joy-con drift issues are not "a real problem"

Nintendo has reportedly claimed that the joy-con drift issues are not "a real problem."

As reported by VGC, a US law firm, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D), has asked for consumers affected by problems with the Nintendo controllers to step forward.

CSK&D has asked that those who get in touch provide video evidence of the experienced issues. The company would like all submissions to be in by October 16th.

Nintendo was first hit with a class-action lawsuit regarding its controllers in July 2019. As a result, the company began to offer free repairs for joy-cons, though this was later discontinued.

It is a problem

"Thank you for contacting our law firm about the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift litigation," reads an email from CSK&D on Reddit.

"We are working on putting together a montage of video clips from Nintendo Switch owners such as yourself as a way to give voice to the joy-con drift issues you've experienced. This will be helpful to us in responding to Nintendo's arguments about how this isn't a real problem or hasn't caused anyone any inconvenience.

"In an effort to humanize and demonstrate these issues and their impact on consumers, it would be helpful to our prosecution of the case if you would submit a short (90 seconds or less) video to us describing your experience with the Joy-Con drift on your controllers."

Last month, the Japanese games behemoth filed a patent for a new joy-con design.