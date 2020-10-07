Anzu expands its partnership with Axis Games

In-game ads firm Anzu has expanded its partnership with Axis Games.

Through the new deal, Anzu will be able to provide in-game ads which will be shown during a live esports tournament as part of the recently formed Axis Football Esports League.

A first for the industry, this marks a crucial moment in advertisement history as firms will be able to run programmatic ads during live esports. The games will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube, which will give exposure to fans worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Anzu as our advertising supplier. They provide great content and have been a pleasure to work with," said Axis Games president Danny Jugan.

Making history

"Anzu's premium blended in-game ads represent a new chapter for the gaming and advertising industries. Axis Games is a company that is also interested in reinventing the gaming world through innovative monetization methods while still preserving, and improving, the gaming experience," said Anzu CEO and Co-Founder, Itamar Benedy.

"We are proud to partner with them in this revolutionary endeavour and bring the first programmatic ad campaigns to the esports world."

