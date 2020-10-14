Supersonic Studios launches its Superstars contest for hypercasual devs

IronSource subsidiary Supersonic Studios has launched its Supersonic Superstars contest for mobile game developers.

Studios of all sizes are encouraged to take part with the potential to win $150,000. To take part, the hypercasual title put forward by developers must have been released on iOS and have accumulated less than 10,000 downloads. Furthermore, all entries must be submitted by December 17th.

“Since the day Supersonic was launched, we have focused on developing a strong relationship with our developers, integrating them as true partners and working together for long-term success,” said Supersonic general manager Nadav Ashkenazy.

“It’s always exciting to have the opportunity to reward talent for their work, but the addition of the Superstars program is what really exemplifies Supersonic’s unique approach to publishing games and partnering with developers, supporting them in their journey of building future hits that millions of users will enjoy.”

Grab a medal

The contest will commence on November 1st and will have three medal types – gold, silver and bronze – available.

To achieve the gold standard, which comes with a $150,000 cash prize for all studios that reach it, certain KPIs must be met. Namely, CPI must be $0.20 or less while day one retention and playtime need to be at least 45 per cent and 750 seconds, respectively.

Meanwhile, Silver medalists need to hit a CPI of less than $0.25, a D1 retention of 40 per cent with a playtime of 500 seconds. Finally, to achieve bronze, developers need a CPI of $0.30, day one retention of 40 per cent and playtime needs to be at least 450 seconds.

However, should a studio only achieve the CPI target, it will be awarded $15,000, $7,500 and $5,000 for gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Moreover, all studios that hit silver and gold will be added to the Supersonic Superstars programme. As part of the initiative, developers will be offered a deal with the publisher and given support from the team.

Earlier this year, Supersonic Studios partnered with ITI to help publish Japanese games worldwide.