News

NFL star Marshawn Lynch onboard for Blackout Bingo’s Beast Mode event

NFL star Marshawn Lynch onboard for Blackout Bingo’s Beast Mode event
By , Contributing Editor

NFL running back and Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch has partnered with Big Run Studios to celebrate the one year anniversary of Blackout Bingo with a special time-limited tournament.

Working with the Skillz real-money platform, players can access the tournament within the events section of Blackout Bingo and compete for prizes from Lynch and his lifestyle brand Beast Mode, including a video call with Lynch, signed footballs, and Beast Mode apparel.

All participants will also receive a discount to the BEAST MODE online store.

The event starts at 12pm PT and runs for 72 hours.

“As Oakland is home for both our studio and Marshawn Lynch, we felt this birthday would be a great occasion to also strengthen ties with our local town by not only featuring key landmarks in the game but also donating $10,000 to the Fam 1st Family Foundation,” said Big Run Studios’ CEO Andrew Bell.

“We believe that using your talents to consistently make a powerful impact is truly what matters most for all communities and our players.”

“Beast mode collaborating with Big Run Studios is straight up, real TownBidness,” added Lynch.

“They’re an Oakland company, they are contributing to the community, and they want to use their games as a platform to bring people from all backgrounds together. That’s something I’m always gonna get down with.”


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Aug 5th, 2020

Transcend Fund leads $5.25 million investment into Big Run Studios

Job News May 20th, 2020

Blackout Blitz dev Big Run Studios hires Benjamin Jordan as new CTO

News Oct 22nd, 2019

Big Run Studios gains funding for its partnership with Skillz

News Sep 25th, 2020

One Special Day looking to break $500,000 target on 2 October

News Aug 27th, 2020

WildWorks plants 16,000 trees in Zambia with WeForest

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies