Animoca Brands and Gamee are introducing tokens to the platform

Mobile games firm Animoca Brands and its games subsidiary Gamee will launch an ERC-20 utility token to drive engagement on the casual gaming platform.

The Gamee tokens will be used to offer skill-based rewards to those that play hypercasual titles on the platform. However, in the long-term, it will be used to aid developers in getting games onto Gamee.

At first, existing members of the platform will receive tokens via a promotional airdrop. However, in the future, Gamee Tokens will be given out as prizes and can be used to pay for entry into special tournaments.

Furthermore, users will be able to vote on Gamee games development and roadmaps.

Animoca Brands acquired the casual social gaming platform in August 2020. It paid €4 million ($4.5 million).

Currently, Gamee has more than 20 million registered users, with around 40 million monthly gameplays. Moreover, the platform boasts over four billion play sessions to date.