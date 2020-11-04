News

Lockwood Publishing secures $25 million in Series A funding round

By , Staff Writer

Avakin Life developer and publisher Lockwood Publishing has secured $25 million in Series A Funding.

Chinese tech giant Tencent led the investment, with further participation from Novator Partners, David Helgason and Hilmar Pétursson, all of which are existing investors.

"Players globally are increasingly enjoying games for both the entertainment and the socially interactive experience," said Tencent corporate vice president Bo Wang.

"We are delighted to partner with the talents of Lockwood and look forward to supporting their vision of delivering an engaging experience to users."

Virtual high life

Lockwood Publishing CEO Halli Bjornsson added: "We have always been ambitious about growing our audience and player engagement through a great experience. A validation from a leader like Tencent just increases our confidence that we can reach our goals.

"We still have a lot of work to do to provide the amazing real-world social sim that we envision."

Earlier this year, Lockwood'sLockwood's virtual world game Avakin Life hit 200 million users.


Tags:
