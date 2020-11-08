Refocus your industry visions and values at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between November 9th and 13th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today's is Industry Visions and Values, kicking off on Friday 13th November at 9:30am.

Industry Visions and Values

09:30 - Friday morning kicks off with a superstar session from Deborah Mensah-Bonsu of Games For Good. She'll be joining PGC Digital to talk about Playing For The Planet's Green Mobile Game Jam, a UN initiative to promote greener practices in games.



10:00 - Next up, we've got a small panel all about working with charities. Heading up the panel is Tim Parry from Alzheimer's Research UK, Kirsten Naude from The Children's Society, and Oscar Clark from Fundamentally Games.

10:30 - Robin Gray from Gray Jones Media is up next with a talk all about LGBTQ representation in games.

11:00 - Next is another panel all about creating real inclusion in teams and in games. Joining the panel, we've got Georgina Felce from Big Pixel Studios, Karla Reyes from Square Enix, Donald Harris from Farbridge, Finn-Lily Heartwood from Unicorn Pirates Studio, Gemma Vince-Stewart from Ludia, and Cinzia Musio from Splash Damage.

11:50 - Back to panels for a moment, with a talk from Diana Korkina from MyTona. She'll be discussing three different counts of diversity - in teams, in portfolios and in game development - all wrapped up as 'Triple D'.

12:20 - We're wrapping up the track with yet another hefty panel, this one's all about building the perfect team. On the panel, we've got Minna Elorana from Boom Corp, Melissa Philips from Silver Rain Games, Renee Gittins from IGDA, Ana Toledo from Unicorn Pirates Studio, Abdellah Alaoui Mdarhri from Shinko Games, Leyla Johnson from Mohawk Games, and Sophie Vo from Voodoo.

