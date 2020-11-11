News

PGC Digital: Apple removing IDFA "could have really negative impacts on the entire industry," says Gamejam CEO Christian Calderon

PGC Digital: Apple removing IDFA "could have really negative impacts on the entire industry," says Gamejam CEO Christian Calderon
By , Features Editor

"With IDFA going away, it's a really scary thing for content creators, developers and advertisers," said Gamejam CEO and co-founder Christian Calderon.

The comment was made during a panel on 'The Effects of IDFA on hypercasual' at PGC Digital #4, which also featured Umami Games CEO Riley Anderson, BoomBit product and partnerships manager Heba Guirguis, Newzoo mobile market lead Tianyi Gu and independent business consultant Alina Gribanova.

"It's something that could have really negative impacts on the entire industry and ecosystem, both on the monetisation and user-acquisition side," Calderon explained.

"For me particularly, with IDFA going away is that without targeting on the UA side we are heavily reliant on the creatives that we use to reach out to users and advertise."

Apple announced that it would be changing its Identity for Advertisers (IDFA) rules in June this year, which will now require developers to ask users for permission to gather their data across apps. The implementation is expected to arrive as part of iOS 14 in the first few months of 2021.

"Consumer-focused"

"I think that one good thing that is coming out of IDFA is that for consumers it's more like the whole market is moving towards a more consumer-focused," Gu commented on if there are any positives to this move.

However, Gribanova admitted that "developers are worried [about] how it's going to impact games they're launching" and therefore are trying to get games released sooner to beat the cut off.

Calderon stated that there isn't an "alternative" to IDFA for developers, since Apple has not offered another option and third-party tools may be in breach of the App Store contract.

He added: "I think how this will fair out is that the ones that are prepared (or are preparing) themselves for this structurally [and] how they structure their legal agreements with ad networks, partners… and how they are looking to protect their backends, these are the players that will end up winning in this type of environment."

Anderson, Calderon, Guirguis, Gu and Gribanova in conversation at PGC Digital #4.

TapResearch co-founder and COO Greg McCullough previously spoke about the impacts of iOS 14 IDFA changes on app monetisation.

PGC Digital #4 will run from November 9th to November 13th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Sep 4th, 2020

Apple delays privacy policy changes to next year

News Aug 19th, 2020

Maybe IDFA opt-out rates won't be a disaster after all?

2 News May 2nd, 2019

Devs lose out on thousands of dollars as Apple cracks down on offerwall ads

News May 23rd, 2018

"In 2050 there will be no app stores"

as News Nov 11th, 2016

NetEase and Tencent continued to dominate the App Store in China in October

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies